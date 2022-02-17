ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.830-$3.870 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE:OGS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 7,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

