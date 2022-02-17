VGI Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

VGI Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 3.6% of VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $32,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 148,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,929,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

