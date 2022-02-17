Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

MCO traded down $8.16 on Thursday, hitting $322.46. 8,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

