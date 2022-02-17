TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,550. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.