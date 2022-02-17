Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.54. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

