Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.

SCKT stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,561. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCKT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

