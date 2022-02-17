Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 3.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 224.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,908 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,710 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

