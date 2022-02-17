Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $57,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,271. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

