iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,444,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,483 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $626,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 9,593,811 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

