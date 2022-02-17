iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,824,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,685 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,546,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $16,147,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 315.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593,811 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

