Toroso Investments LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 384,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 50.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 379,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. 482,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,950,910. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

