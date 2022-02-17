Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

MPC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $77.61. 145,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

