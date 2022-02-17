Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,706. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,233 shares of company stock worth $15,023,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

