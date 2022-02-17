Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 900.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $123.74. 30,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,463. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

