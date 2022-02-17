60,373 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,108,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.95. 15,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,339. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.28 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

