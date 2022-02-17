Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 166,900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.24% of American Airlines Group worth $164,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,644 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,630 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the airline’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 623,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,481,273. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

