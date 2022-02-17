2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698.

NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,763. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

