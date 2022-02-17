The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VRAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.