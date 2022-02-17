Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 771 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,666 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 75,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the airline’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 227,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

