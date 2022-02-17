Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.