Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VAXX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.