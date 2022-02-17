Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.02 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,877. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

