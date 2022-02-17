Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $63.54 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $63.54 or 0.00151772 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $184,803.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.74 or 0.07071537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,929.58 or 1.00146205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003014 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,460 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

