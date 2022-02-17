Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 30,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,818. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

