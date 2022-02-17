Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 30,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,818. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.