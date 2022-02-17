Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DNB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 30,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,818. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.