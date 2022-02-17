UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.27 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.92 and a 200-day moving average of $446.22. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

