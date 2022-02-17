$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.15. 71,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

