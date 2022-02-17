New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NGD stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.54. 2,200,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,961. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

