Grin Market Cap Hits $16.02 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and $2.02 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,868.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.02 or 0.07084148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00292581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.33 or 0.00769864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00407550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00217207 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,165,320 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

