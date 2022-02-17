3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to $35.71-36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.73 billion.3M also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.650 EPS.

MMM traded down $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $149.90. 143,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.29. 3M has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

