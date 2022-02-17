Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 194 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.