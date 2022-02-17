Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Citigroup worth $256,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589,211. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.