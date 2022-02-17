Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,846,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899,597 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 11.3% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.68% of Citigroup worth $971,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589,211. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.