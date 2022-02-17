Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.3% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,831. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

