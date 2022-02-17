Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 10,114 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 78,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

