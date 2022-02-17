Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 86,291 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. FOX accounts for about 2.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

