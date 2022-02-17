Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,829 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,432 shares of company stock worth $25,314,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.