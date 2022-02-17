Royal Bank of Canada Has $48.82 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $48,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,385,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $27,521,537. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $487.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

