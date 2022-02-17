PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.04. 71,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.