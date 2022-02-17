Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,417,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CDW by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in CDW by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 8,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CDW by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

