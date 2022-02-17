Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171,150 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.