Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $45.56 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 8,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,404. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Endava by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endava by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

