Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,310 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 223.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

