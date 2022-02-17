United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.47. The company has a market cap of $369.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $360,161,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

