TownSquare Capital LLC Has $110.29 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $110,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,631 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,239.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 228,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 103,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,034. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

