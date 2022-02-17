Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Central Securities by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Securities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CET stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 34,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,025. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

