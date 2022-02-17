Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.17. 51,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

