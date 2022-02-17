Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 121,669 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,669 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

