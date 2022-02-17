Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,238 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

