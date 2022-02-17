TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 189,126 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,728.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,126 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.7% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $59,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW traded down $8.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock valued at $618,542,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.