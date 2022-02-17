Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,097. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.12. The firm has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.